Biden meets with Saudi leader accused of approving journalist’s murder

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, so, just a few minutes ago, William, I interviewed Adel Al-Jubeir. He is the minister of state for foreign affairs, effectively the deputy foreign minister here and a longtime leader in foreign affairs in Saudi circles.

And he said that that is not what happened. That's not what he saw, at least he heard, in the meeting. He said that President Biden did bring up Jamal Khashoggi, but it was not in the same language. It was certainly not as confrontational as President Biden claimed.

And so the two sides clearly are still disagreeing over human rights. And the bottom line, from the Saudi perspective, is that, is that, yes, President Biden did push MBS on this. MBS said, it wasn't me, and that we have taken steps to tackle the people who MBS claims acted in a rogue fashion.

Of course, the U.S. believes that MBS approved that murder himself.