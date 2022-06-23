Examining the successes and remaining challenges 50 years after Title IX

Judy Woodruff:

Fifty years ago today, Title IX became law and forever changed the landscape of education and athletics in this country.

Its impact on improving gender equity has been enormous, but parts of it are also the subject of debate. We're going to look at this in two parts.

Geoff Bennett will look at new rules proposed by the Biden administration today.

But, first, Amna Nawaz starts us off with a look at the legacy of the landmark legislation and ongoing efforts to level the playing field.