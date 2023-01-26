Exhibit showcases Puerto Rican artists’ reaction to Hurricane Maria and its aftermath

Jeffrey Brown:

September 2017, a woman takes cell phone video while driving as Hurricane Maria comes ashore in Puerto Rico.

The island's power grid, long unstable, has already failed. The vast destruction Maria would cause, all it would expose of the vulnerability of the island and its people, that is still to come.

The cell phone footage is part of a video by Puerto Rican artist Sofia Cordova that mixes documentary with poetic and other imagery, the reality and almost surreal strangeness. It's one of among some 50 works by 20 Puerto Rican artists based on the island and elsewhere, all created in the five years after Maria, all exploring aspects of Puerto Rico before and since the hurricane, a damaged environment, crumbling infrastructure and decaying buildings, political corruption and resistance to it.

Whitney Museum curator Marcela Guerrero.

Marcela Guerrero, Assistant Curator, Whitney Museum of American Art: The title is "No Existe Un Mundo Poshuracan," "Puerto Rican Art in the Wake of Hurricane Maria."

Something that's close to a translation would be, a post-hurricane world doesn't exist.