News Wrap: U.S. economy shows new signs of slowing after repeated interest rate hikes

Geoff Bennett:

In the day's other headlines: The U.S. economy is showing new signs of slowing after repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

But the latest numbers don't yet make clear if the nation can tame inflation without sliding into recession. The Commerce Department reports that, from October through December, growth decelerated to an annual rate of 2.9 percent. That was down from 3.2 percent in the previous quarter, but still relatively strong.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in a major raid today in the occupied West Bank, the deadliest operation there in two decades. The Israelis said they were targeting militants in the Jenin refugee camp. Palestinian officials said seven of the dead were gunmen and two were civilians. A 10th Palestinian was shot and killed in a separate incident.

Ukrainian officials say at least 11 people died today in a new wave of Russian missiles and drones. The strikes hit nearly a dozen regions and again targeted energy sites. Others tore through residential areas, including one near the capital city, Kyiv. In the aftermath, more people were left homeless and left in despair.