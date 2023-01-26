News Wrap: U.S. economy shows new signs of slowing after repeated interest rate hikes

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett:
In the day's other headlines: The U.S. economy is showing new signs of slowing after repeated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
But the latest numbers don't yet make clear if the nation can tame inflation without sliding into recession. The Commerce Department reports that, from October through December, growth decelerated to an annual rate of 2.9 percent. That was down from 3.2 percent in the previous quarter, but still relatively strong.
In the Middle East, Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in a major raid today in the occupied West Bank, the deadliest operation there in two decades. The Israelis said they were targeting militants in the Jenin refugee camp. Palestinian officials said seven of the dead were gunmen and two were civilians. A 10th Palestinian was shot and killed in a separate incident.
Ukrainian officials say at least 11 people died today in a new wave of Russian missiles and drones. The strikes hit nearly a dozen regions and again targeted energy sites. Others tore through residential areas, including one near the capital city, Kyiv. In the aftermath, more people were left homeless and left in despair.
Halyna Panosyan, Ukraine (through translator):
This is such a tragedy for me. I'm telling you, I'm left without anything. This is such a disaster. Everything is scrambled and was destroyed. Not a single room is left intact. Everything got hit.
Ukraine says its air defenses shot down most of the missiles.
Back in this country, Boeing pleaded not guilty today to a federal fraud charge involving its 737 MAX jetliners. The company was arraigned in Fort Worth, Texas. It denied concealing information about an automated system blamed for two crashes that killed 346 people. Boeing had reached a settlement with the Justice Department to avoid prosecution, but victims' families say they were never consulted.
The FBI says it has taken down one of the world's leading ransomware networks, at least temporarily. Justice Department officials say the outfit known as Hive had extorted some $100 million from more than 1,300 businesses worldwide.
But, starting last summer, they say FBI specialists hacked the hackers.
Lisa Monaco, U.S. Deputy Attorney General:
Our investigative team lawfully infiltrated Hive's network and hid there for months, repeatedly swiping decryption keys and passing them on to victims to free them from ransomware.
For months, we helped victims defeat their attackers and deprived the Hive Network of extortion profits.
Federal officials estimate the operation saved Hive's victims, including hospitals and schools, up to $130 million. But there have been no arrests, and it is unclear how long it might take that group to reestablish itself.
The National Archives is asking former presidents and vice presidents to recheck their records for classified documents. Reports today said that the agency sent letters to representatives of the last six U.S. administrations. Classified material has already been found at the Florida property of former President Donald Trump and the private homes of President Biden and former Vice President Pence.
And on Wall Street, investors recovered some confidence after the news of the fourth-quarter economic growth. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 205 points to close at 33949. The Nasdaq jumped 199 points, or 1.8 percent. And the S&P 500 rose just over 1 percent.
