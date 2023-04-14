Explorer halfway through journey to walk around the world

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Leave your feedback
A lot of us track how many steps we take every day. But it's a safe bet that you're not close to Paul Salopek, who's walking across the world. He's halfway through his years-long journey known as the "Out of Eden Walk." He's now trekking across China on his way to his eventual endpoint at the southern tip of South America. Stephanie Sy recently caught up with Paul to check in on his progress.
Watch the Full Episode
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
Support Provided By:
Learn more