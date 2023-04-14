Explorer halfway through journey to walk around the world

A lot of us track how many steps we take every day. But it's a safe bet that you're not close to Paul Salopek, who's walking across the world. He's halfway through his years-long journey known as the "Out of Eden Walk." He's now trekking across China on his way to his eventual endpoint at the southern tip of South America. Stephanie Sy recently caught up with Paul to check in on his progress.

