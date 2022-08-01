Extreme conditions in California and Kentucky force thousands from their homes

William Brangham:

In the Klamath National Forest, an apocalyptic scene. Smoke and flames engulfed roads and cloud the skies.

The McKinney Fire is the largest California has seen this year. It is clearly visible from space. So far, it has burned more than 85 square miles with zero percent contained. Thousands have had to flee their homes.

Artist Harlene Schwander is one of them. She says she has lost almost everything.