Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on the aftermath of devastating floods

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY):

Well, we are still in the midst of this flooding and of this disaster. We are not out of the woods yet.

The forecast tonight could bring more flooding and more flooding overnight, when people are normally asleep. That's when the worst of this hit. It's one of the reasons it's been so deadly, along with record rainfall.

As we are talking here right now, I think we have lost 37 Kentuckians. But we know there are more bodies, and we will be finding them for weeks. Some, we find miles away from where they were lost. And for those that are still with us, first of all, they will all say to a person they're blessed to still be here. But they have lost everything, their home, every possession, all their important documents. I mean everything.

It is another tough day in Eastern Kentucky. But we are tough people. So we are banding together. We're cleaning out. We will find every person praying that as many of them are still with us as possible. And when we get out of the emergency situation, we will rebuild, because that's what we do.