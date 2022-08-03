Extreme heat complicates recovery efforts in Kentucky after major flooding

Misty Thomas:

So, in our response phase, as the American Red Cross, we're working to make sure that we're providing safe shelter.

We saw right at 470 people come into shelters last night. We have almost 300 volunteer Red Cross volunteers on the ground. So we're providing that shelter component. We're also making sure that we're feeding. But we also have the community is bringing in those in-kind donations. So those shelters are an acting as a distribution point as well.

And then we're also — as American Red Cross, we have trained volunteers that are health services. So we're making sure that, if any of those impacted have evacuated their homes so quickly they left medical devices behind, prescription medicines, eyeglasses, dentures, we're assessing those needs, and we're helping to fill those needs for them. We're getting those replaced.

We also offer mental and spiritual care as well for our trained volunteers. And we just want to be that comfort and care that they can lean in on at this time in response.

As far as greatest needs, those are the greatest needs.