One year after Breonna Taylor’s death, advocates still seek justice, policy changes

Hari Sreenivasan:

The death of Breonna Taylor has drawn increased attention to the use of no-knock warrants, allowing law enforcement to enter certain premises without announcing themselves. Since then, three states have adopted "Breonna's law," banning the practice, and major police departments and cities, including Louisville, have also prohibited its use.

But statewide Kentucky has not yet banned no-knock warrants. I spoke with State Representative Attica Scott who has introduced a "Breonna's law" bill. I asked her why gaining statewide approval is important and who it will help.