Families of Americans detained in Iran pressure White House to bring loved ones home

Amna Nawaz:

Families of Americans detained abroad are turning up the pressure on the Biden administration to bring their loved ones home.

Outside the White House today, at least 20 families gathered, calling for President Biden to meet with them and to use all tools necessary to bring those loved ones home.

This weekend, at the White House Correspondents Dinner, President Biden spoke directly to some of those families.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: Across government, experts are working day and night to bring our fellow Americans home. But my commitment, my commitment is to bring them home.