Principals who experienced gun violence unite to help schools undergoing new tragedies

George Roberts:

Yes.

So, certainly, as the name denotes, the Principal Recovery Network, really, our mission is to support principals and help them lead through these tragic events. So, really, that process really begins with a message left on the machine of the school, similar to us as it was for me.

Once that connection is made, the first thing we try to do is really just make sure, is the principal OK? It's one of the first questions we're going to ask: How are you? How are you feeling? What is your support network? Talk to me a little bit about who is supporting you at home, who's supporting you within the school district or within your school community, because, really, a principal is only going to be as effective leading through the recovery, as they are feeling and as they're working through their own trauma.

So we really support that principal, and really asking questions around how they're feeling, getting them together with certain resources within the community or offering suggestions. And then, from there, as you continue to have more conversations, it goes into, here are some of the things you might be able to expect over the next couple of weeks, over the next couple of months.

And then, really, we start talking about what's going to happen over the next six months, 12 months, 18 months, because, as the media go about their business, and as the world continues to move on, that principal is left with leading the recovery within their school community, not just working with the families of the victims, if there are victims, but also those of the survivors and the students who survived and have to live through this moving forward.