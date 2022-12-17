News Wrap: Barrage of Russian missiles kills Ukrainian civilians

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
In our news wrap Saturday, the Jan. 6 committee considers whether to recommend criminal charges against former President Trump, more Russian missile strikes killed civilians across Ukraine, political unrest shut down flights and railways in Peru, the Highland Park shooting suspect's father was released on bond, and Elon Musk reinstated several journalists’ Twitter accounts after suspending them.
