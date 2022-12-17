Double your gift to
December 17, 2022PBS News Weekend full episode

Saturday on the NewsHour...

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the crisis affecting cryptocurrencies and how to regulate their future. Then, we get the latest on the looming famine in Somalia brought on by the worst drought in nearly 40 years. We also learn about racial biases in algorithms used by hospitals that cause misdiagnoses and inequities in care. Plus, we hear one designer's take on creating toys for kids.

Segments From This Episode

