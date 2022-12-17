The effects of FTX’s collapse on the cryptocurrency industry

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
After reaching a peak market value of $3 trillion in 2021, cryptocurrencies have spent the better part of 2022 in a tailspin fueled by scandal, financial losses and a public perception crisis. This past week, crypto firm FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried was indicted on a battery of fraud charges. Matthew Homer joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
