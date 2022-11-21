Give to PBS NewsHour now
Famine propelled by conflict and climate change threatens millions in Somalia

Tania Rashid

Neil Brandvold

Somalia is suffering one of the most acute humanitarian crises in the world. A crushing combination of conflict and climate change has left millions in jeopardy of starvation as famine again stalks the land. Special correspondent Tania Rashid and producer-videographer Neil Brandvold recently traveled to Somalia and filed this report. A warning: Images in this story may disturb some viewers.

Tania Rashid

Neil Brandvold

