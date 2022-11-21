Famine propelled by conflict and climate change threatens millions in Somalia

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Tania Rashid
Neil Brandvold
Somalia is suffering one of the most acute humanitarian crises in the world. A crushing combination of conflict and climate change has left millions in jeopardy of starvation as famine again stalks the land. Special correspondent Tania Rashid and producer-videographer Neil Brandvold recently traveled to Somalia and filed this report. A warning: Images in this story may disturb some viewers.
