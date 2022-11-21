Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, prosecutors pursue hate crime charges in the shooting that left five dead and dozens wounded at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. Millions lack adequate food as a famine propelled by conflict and climate change looms over eastern Africa. Plus, a legal battle ensues after a study suggests a link between chemical hair straighteners and heightened chances of uterine cancer.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: