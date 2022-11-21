Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are MATCHED!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

November 21, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, prosecutors pursue hate crime charges in the shooting that left five dead and dozens wounded at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. Millions lack adequate food as a famine propelled by conflict and climate change looms over eastern Africa. Plus, a legal battle ensues after a study suggests a link between chemical hair straighteners and heightened chances of uterine cancer.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: