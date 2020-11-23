Fauci: Thanksgiving gatherings will put families at risk

Anthony Fauci:

Well, what most concerns me now is the immediate situation with people traveling from different places, coming home for Thanksgiving.

When you leave a location, have to go to an airport or wherever it is, a train station, et cetera, the possibility of exposing yourself, and then going home to your home community for a wonderful traditional Thanksgiving holiday, might actually, unfortunately, be a source of an even amplification of the surge that you already just accurately described, Judy.

And I'm concerned about that in the very immediate future of the next few days. But I'm also concerned of the numbers that are going in the wrong direction with regard to cases, with hospitalizations, deaths, all the things that are the warning parameters that we're in the middle of a really serious situation.

And superimpose upon that that, as we get further into the late fall and early winter, with the weather being colder, forcing more people throughout most regions of the country to do things indoors, more than outdoors, this is something that at — obviously, at face value, is a very, very challenging situation.

So if we could just hang in there and adhere to these public health measures as we get more and more relief from the vaccines, which will start to be available in December, I think we should use that as an incentive to not give up on this and to continue to push the public health measures.