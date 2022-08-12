FBI retrieved top secret documents from Trump’s Florida home

Judy Woodruff:

A federal judge has unsealed and made public the search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

A review of the warrant and the list of items removed from Trump's property reveals that the FBI collected over 20 boxes of items, binders of photos, as well as handwritten correspondence on Monday. Some of those were classified as top-secret, information that should never be outside of a secure government facility.

The former president did not oppose the unsealing of the documents. And in a statement released today, he asserts that he not only declassified the information, but also that the lengths the FBI went to search his property were not necessary.

In his words — quote — "All they had to do was ask."

We want to bring in one of the reporters who initially broke the story today. She is Sadie Gurman of The Wall Street Journal and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti.

Hello to both of you. Thank you for joining us.

Sadie Gurman, let me start with you.

Just to clarify this, which government agency was looking for these documents or material?