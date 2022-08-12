News Wrap: House lawmakers give final approval to the Inflation Reduction Act

Judy Woodruff:

The legislation now goes to President Biden for his signature.

Stocks rallied on Wall Street today to notch their fourth straight winning week and to make the longest winning streak since November 2021. The Dow Jones industrial average surged 424 points to close it 33761. The Nasdaq rose 267 points and the S&P 573 added 73.

Award-winning author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage today before a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York. Police said that Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and airlifted to a hospital for surgery. Video showed the suspected attacker, identified as Hadi Matar of New Jersey, being led away as people tried to help Rushdie. Matar was later taken into custody.