Fears rise over Japan’s upcoming release of Fukushima nuclear wastewater

By —

Rebecca Bundhun

Audio

Japan could soon start releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean. They’re running out of space to store the radiation-tainted water at the plant, which was damaged by the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but both locals and neighboring countries worry about the effect on their health and livelihoods. Special correspondent Rebecca Bundhun reports.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Rebecca Bundhun

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch