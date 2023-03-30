Federal judge rules against key preventative care requirements of Affordable Care Act

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Leave your feedback
A federal judge in Texas ruled that employers can not be required to cover key preventative health care benefits under the Affordable Care Act. It jeopardizes free coverage of a wide range of preventative services for some 160 million Americans. The Biden administration is expected to request a stay on the ruling. Amna Nawaz discussed the case with Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
Support Provided By:
Learn more