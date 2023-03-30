Federal judge rules against key preventative care requirements of Affordable Care Act

A federal judge in Texas ruled that employers can not be required to cover key preventative health care benefits under the Affordable Care Act. It jeopardizes free coverage of a wide range of preventative services for some 160 million Americans. The Biden administration is expected to request a stay on the ruling. Amna Nawaz discussed the case with Larry Levitt of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris

