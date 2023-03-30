News Wrap: 9 dead after 2 Army helicopters crash in Kentucky

In our news wrap Thursday, nine U.S. Army soldiers were killed in a crash of two Black Hawk helicopters training in Kentucky, federal regulators are investigating a fiery train derailment in Minnesota, doctors say Pope Francis is showing marked improvement at a Rome hospital and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to new federal criminal charges.

