Federal Reserve raises interest rates amid stubbornly high prices and recession concerns

Judy Woodruff:

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates significantly again today in a bid to put the brakes on inflation. The economy is no longer running nearly as hot as it did last year.

But Chairman Jay Powell said it was crucial to tame high prices. And the Fed raised rates by three-quarters-of-a-point. He also said he hopes that a recession can still be avoided.

Our economics correspondent, Paul Solman, reports on the Fed's latest moves, whether it can strike the right balance and the impact these changes are already having.