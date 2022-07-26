Federal Reserve risks recession by raising interest rates to fight inflation

Paul Krugman, Columnist, The New York Times:

Well, they are going to do, unless — it would be a huge surprise if they don't do a three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point increase, which, I have to say, I'm a big monetary dove most of the time.

I think they do need to do this. I think they needed to do the rate hikes they have done so far, because the — although inflation is a global phenomenon, and most of the inflation that we're seeing is something that we're sharing with the rest of the world, it was also pretty clear that the U.S. economy was overheated.

At the beginning of this year, we were just running too hot, and the Fed needed to cool things down. The important question is what they do going forward. So I'm actually going to be much more interested in what they say than what they do. They're going to — they're going to raise by 75 basis points.

But are they going to show a willingness to start to maybe ease off on further rate hikes in the light of day there? Because there's a lot of very sort of short-term data coming in now that suggests that inflation is coming down substantially, and also a lot of data coming in suggesting that the economy is weakening substantially.

So, the question really is going to be, is the Fed going to signal a willingness to maybe start to loosen up a bit in the near future?