FEMA administrator on relief efforts in Florida a month after Hurricane Ian

Deanne Criswell, FEMA Administrator:

I would say where our focus is right now is, one, really helping to remove the debris, so these communities can start the rebuilding process.

Once we can get that debris out of the way, then people can start to think about how they want to rebuild their homes or what their next step might be. The other part is, we still know that there's so many people that aren't in their homes.

And I just want to make sure that people understand that there are options, as we look at what the long-term temporary housing needs might be, that we still have some temporary, short-term or intermediate needs, like through our hotel program. Our records show that there's about 71,000 people that are eligible for this hotel program, our transitional sheltering assistance.

But we have just over 2,000 families that are in hotels, and so there are resources out there. And I just want to make sure that Floridians know that, if you need assistance or if your situation has changed from the first time you talked to us, come talk to us again, and let's see where you're at and what we can do to assist.