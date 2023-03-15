Fight over LGBTQ rights threatens access to HIV care in Tennessee

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Sam Lane
Sam Lane
In Tennessee, a fight has been brewing over another public health issue. Gov. Bill Lee rejected more than $8 million in federal funding for HIV prevention. It comes as several Republican-led states have moved to restrict the rights of LGBTQ people. White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López visited Memphis where advocates have sounded the alarm about the looming impact of those efforts.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.
