Fight over LGBTQ rights threatens access to HIV care in Tennessee

Laura Barrón-López
In Tennessee, a fight has been brewing over another public health issue. Gov. Bill Lee rejected more than $8 million in federal funding for HIV prevention. It comes as several Republican-led states have moved to restrict the rights of LGBTQ people. White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López visited Memphis where advocates have sounded the alarm about the looming impact of those efforts.

