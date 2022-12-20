LGBTQ community works to bring acceptance and joy amid increasing threats

Eureka O’Hara:

Well, honestly, it just makes us take more precaution for our safety. We had to have security more than ever.

But, also, it gives us more of a drive to exist and more of a drive to do what we're doing. At the end of the day, like, without us becoming more visible, and without us pushing past all of this negative rhetoric, we are only hurting ourselves if we don't push even harder.

So, all it does is give me more strength and more will to continue the work that we're doing and continue to show positive visibility for not just queer people, trans people, but, of course, also drag entertainment.

At the end of the day, that's what we are. And I realize that drag is becoming more visible, but I also feel like they're using drag and that legislation to not necessarily target drag people, but more so shadow-target trans people, which are the people that are going to be more directly affected by some of the imagery or the presenting yourself as the opposite sex of your cis-born gender, which is really the biggest issue, I think, because, at the end of the day, drag has existed even before it was legal.

It's kind of that rebellious act is what drag is all about. It's about the standing up and representing a part of yourself that you're always told to hide.