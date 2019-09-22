Film follows Boko Haram survivors after village invasion

Megan Thompson:

The militant group Boko Haram has terrorized communities in Nigeria, often targeting and exploiting children. The group's abduction of nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014, drew international attention both to the group and to the plight of young women and girls. The insurgency killed thousands, disrupted the education system and displaced more than two-million people.

The short documentary "Forced" tells the stories of three survivors, forced to flee from their homes after Boko Haram invaded their village… And how they've tried to rebuild their lives.

Hari Sreenivasan spoke with the two director/producers of "Forced:" Grace Oyenubi and Nani Sahra Walker.