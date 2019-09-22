Peru looks for reforms after mining decimates the Amazon

Leo Schwartz:

Gold extraction isn't illegal everywhere in Madre de Dios, but is never allowed inside national reserves or the buffer zones around them. One such area has become a mining hotspot, La Pampa. It's the focus of the military intervention. Fernandez's group, which is run by Wake Forest University, is partnering with the government to reform mining practices in permitted areas, accelerating a process Peru started in 2011, but which had little impact. The goal is to improve environmental protections and working conditions in previously unlicensed mining sites. In exchange, it has allowed miners access to legal gold export markets, and legitimized their operations. CINCIA operates in centers of the gold trade, like the town of Laberinto. This scruffy river port is littered with stores selling mining equipment and its dock is the gateway to both legal and illegal mining sites up river. A half hour boat ride away, CINCIA has been working to convince miners that they can benefit from conducting business legally. Pedro Yfantes, a 61-year old lifelong miner, has agreed to reform his practices to bring them into compliance with the government's official mining program. Yfantes allowed us to film his gold mining operation. It starts where his employees work on a floating dredge. They pump up dirt from the bottom of a pool and filter the gold rich sand out of the rocky, wet sludge. Later it ends up in the final gold recovery facility.