Firearms industry scrutinized for how it markets to consumers

Sarah Gaither:

Here, if you get a gun and ammunition, you can be just like this man in the military. You can act like you're a military member. You can act like you are defending your country every single day of the year and not even enroll in the military.

Whenever anyone is struggling with belonging issues, wanting to fit in, wanting to aspire to be someone that they think they need to be, they're looking for messages everywhere as a way as a cue. Those are the men who we find are more likely to be aggressive, more likely to look to guns or other means of aggression to sort of reassert their manhood.