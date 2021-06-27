Florida building collapse: death toll rises, search and rescue continues

Brian Mann:

NPR has been looking at this. And, of course, town officials and county officials say that they were unaware of this very troubling engineering report that showed that this structure was in very precarious shape as long as three years ago. What NPR has found is that at least one town official was aware of this report and in fact, met with residents.

According to minutes from a meeting that we've reviewed, that town official gave them the all clear back in 2018. So there are questions being raised about what kind of oversight there is, how these buildings are inspected. People are talking about possible new regulations and policies being put into place. And another thing that is happening right now is that the mayor of Miami-Dade county has instituted a 30 day inspection process for other older buildings in the community to make sure that other structures here in the area are safe.