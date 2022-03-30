Florida school uses art displays from around the world to promote diversity and inclusion

Judy Woodruff:

And now to Sarasota, Florida, where large-scale artworks are being used to teach students about diversity, inclusion and mental health.

This comes at a time when there is growing controversy in Florida and school districts across the country over how and whether to teach about racism in America.

Special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault went to see how the exhibit encourages inclusion.

It's part of her ongoing series looking at solutions to racism and it's part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.