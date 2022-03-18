Los Angeles exhibit features work of video art pioneer Ulysses Jenkins

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Lena I. Jackson
Lena I. Jackson
Leave your feedback
An exhibition in Los Angeles is bringing the work of a groundbreaking video artist to the attention of a new generation. Jeffrey Brown has the story for our arts and culture series, "CANVAS."
Jeffrey Brown is the chief correspondent for arts, culture and society at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: