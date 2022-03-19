‘Recovery is ongoing’: Aimee Mann on mental health, music

Aimee Mann:

And also, I just really felt like this is really in my wheelhouse. I was born in 1960. I know what it was like to be female in 1968. I know the kind of things that men said about women. And the persistent underestimation of your intellectual ability. Nobody told you you can be whatever you want. And if you go against that system, your behavior can be interpreted by a doctor who's diagnosing you in 15 minutes as you know you're a crazy person for not accepting the reality of the of the world you live in, but you're like, "Yeah, but that's a crazy world. that says, like, I'm – I can't do things just because I'm female or because, you know, I want to be a writer," which was Susanna Kasen's thing, you know, something is essentially wrong with her because she wanted to be a writer? I mean, that's crazy. So, I feel crazy Just talking about it.