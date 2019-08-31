Is France’s groundbreaking food-waste law working?

Christopher Livesay:

The French take food seriously. The country is famous for its bread, pastries, pates and other delicacies. Lunch is so sacred here that you'll find many stores closed between about noon and 2, so workers can enjoy a long relaxed mid-day meal. The French not only appreciate food, they're committed to not wasting it. In fact, it's the law. Since 2016, large grocery stores have been banned from throwing away unsold food that could be donated to charities. Now, they must have systems in place to donate that food.

We're behind the scenes at one of the country's biggest grocery chains to see how France's landmark food-waste law works.

A truck is loaded up with tomatoes, berries, fruit, brioche and yogurt …about $340 worth of food close to the expiration date…food that in most countries would be thrown away.