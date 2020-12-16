For some students, virtual learning means falling further behind

Judy Woodruff:

Despite the fact that many school districts worked at being prepared, this fall has been a tough road for students, parents and educators.

Most use some form of hybrid learning, but many have not yet felt it safe enough to have children back in the classroom. Some cities had children return, and then had to pull back to virtual again. And for some students, virtual learning means they are falling further behind.

Amna Nawaz reports on this dilemma.