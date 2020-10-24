For Wisconsin voters, COVID-19, economy are top of mind

Zachary Schultz:

Absolutely. Wisconsin's got a lot of gerrymandered districts at the Assembly and state Senate level. So most Republicans are running very, very close to Donald Trump. They're not looking for any distance.

The ones that are, maybe some of the suburban seats even started to see some shift towards the Democrats, have mostly been silent. They're trying to talk up whatever issue that they've worked on locally. They don't want to talk about a national campaign or about COVID, frankly. The state legislature is controlled by Republicans. And since a bill in the spring, they have not been back in session. And Democrats are trying to make that inactivity a big issue for the fall election.