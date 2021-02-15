Former 9/11 investigator joins bipartisan calls for new commission to probe Capitol attack

Judy Woodruff:

Although former President Trump's second impeachment trial concluded over the weekend, many questions remain surrounding the events during and leading up to the deadly January 6 insurrection.

And, as we reported earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her plans today to form an outside, independent 9/11-style commission to, as she says, get to the bottom of how this happened.

Former New Jersey Governor Thomas Kean chaired the 9/11 Commission, and he joins us now.

Governor Thomas Kean, welcome to the "NewsHour." Very good to see you.

We know that you and your vice chair, former Congressman Lee Hamilton sent a letter to President Biden, to congressional leaders on Friday, urging them to consider the idea of a commission. Some people are going to look at this and say, great idea. Other people are going to say, oh, no, another commission.

Why is it a good idea?