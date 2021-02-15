Former 9/11 investigator joins bipartisan calls for new commission to probe Capitol attack

Thomas Kean:
Well, look, this is the first time anything like this has happened to our government, I suppose, since the British invaded the Capitol in 1812.
The idea of a mob invading the U.S. Capitol, which is the center of democracy, not only for us, but for the world, and doing it so publicly, is — I was brought up to venerate the place.
My father was elected to Congress when I was 3 years old. And in those days, the family moved down. So, I was taken down to the Capitol with my father, and so where Webster was, and where Clay sat, and where John Quincy Adams gave his favorite speech against slavery and then died minutes later, and so on.
I knew Andrew Jackson, and I knew Sam Rayburn. I mean, people — buildings were named after them. So, the idea that a mob could invade the center of democracy while the legislators were doing their job is so terrible, that I think, now it's behind us, we better find out why it happened, how it happened, how security was breached, so we can make recommendations to make sure it never, ever happens again.
