Former ambassador on what was and wasn’t accomplished at NATO summit

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Leave your feedback
For a look at the NATO summit and what was and wasn't accomplished, Amna Nawaz sat down with Ivo Daalder. He was the U.S. ambassador to NATO during the Obama administration and is now the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more