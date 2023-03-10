Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses his potential White House bid

Fmr. Gov. Asa Hutchinson:

We need to protect Social Security for our retirees who have paid into it. They have earned that payment in terms of the latter years of their life. And so that's important that we keep it sound and full of integrity, and that we don't start chopping it up.

We have got to protect Social Security and Medicare. When you look at the long-term concerns about it, we have got to bring in more workers. We have got to be able to make some changes, probably, but it shouldn't be lowering their retirement age for all of the workers, because you think about the difference between somebody like me, who's worked at a white-collar job, I have been a lawyer, I have been in public service, vs. somebody who's worked in a factory.

I don't think that lifting their retirement age, whenever their body can wear out on some of those tough manual labor jobs, is the right way.