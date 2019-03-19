Former deputy secretary of state on ‘a deep hole’ for American diplomacy

William Burns:

Well, he has a sense of grievance.

I mean, his world view is that, at Russia's moment of historical weakness in the 1990s, the West, and in particular the United States, took advantage of that weakness.

Now, that's his view. I think it's largely unjustified in terms of how history actually unfolded. But he is an apostle of payback, and so he was determined, as he was surfing on $130-a-barrel oil and Russia's economy returned, to push back.

And he did that at a number of different instances. But I think he was also convinced — he drew a straight line from the Color Revolutions in Georgia and Ukraine in 2003 and 2004 to what he saw to be our own efforts to undermine him and undermine his regime.

And so, when he saw an opportunity in 2016 to sow chaos amidst the polarization of our own political system, he took advantage of it.