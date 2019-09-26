Former DOJ official calls Trump’s Ukraine phone call ‘fundamentally wrong’

John Carlin:

Well, I think that really the important issue is that the complaint did reach Congress.

And so — and only because of that we are now aware of what the president of the United States said to a foreign leader.

And what he actually said is quite troubling. As one of the Republican congressmen said today, this is not OK.

And you can see why a career member of the intelligence community was so shocked, because what you saw is the president of the United States in his official capacity talking to a foreign leader, asked us — quote — "to do us a favor."

And the favor that he asked for, purportedly on behalf of the United States, was a personal favor. It was something to help his own political interests, because he only asked for two things, both of which he connected to his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Number one, he asked that they help him look into the 2016 election in order really to contradict the Mueller report that Russia was responsible for it.

And then, number two, he asked him to look into the son of one of his political rivals. That's all he asked for with the favor. So that's, to use a prosecutor's word, corrupt. His intent in the call wasn't on behalf of the United States, but was to further his personal interests.