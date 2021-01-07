Former head of Homeland Security on the dangers of Trump’s rhetoric

Kevin McAleenan:

Yes, I think there are really important questions raised in the last segment.

I think Leader McConnell's point about a painstaking investigation on the institutional and planning — I want to focus on that word, the planning failure.

This is a really complicated jurisdictional environment for law enforcement in D.C., but it's also one where we see incredible crowds, protests, marches, inauguration, State of the Union, happen with security and very smoothly every year.

And that's due to great planning, due to leadership, one agency put in charge, and then coordination, so you have the support and the backup forces, a civil disturbance unit on call, a rapid-reaction force.

What I saw yesterday was, those elements were not in place. There had to be a failure of intelligence in terms of predicting that that group was going to be that size, and it was going to head toward the Capitol. But it was a very determined group that attacked the Capitol from all sides, an incredibly challenging law enforcement situation.

I mean, we should not lose sight of…