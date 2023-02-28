Former Jan. 6 investigator says releasing footage to Fox could pose a new threat

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López
Kyle Midura
Kyle Midura
A court filing in the defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News revealed Rupert Murdoch acknowledged that several hosts knowingly repeated false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. It comes as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Tucker Carlson first access to 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 security footage. Laura Barrón-López discussed the latest with Timothy Heaphy.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
