Fox News goes on trial in Dominion’s $1.6B defamation suit

Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Saher Khan
Saher Khan
Jury selection started Thursday in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News. The voting technology company is suing the right-wing network for repeatedly airing debunked conspiracy theories that its voting machines were rigged against Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Geoff Bennett discussed the case with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
