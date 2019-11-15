France united in grief over Notre Dame fire but divided in how to respond

Judy Woodruff:

This past April 15, the world watched in horror as Notre Dame Cathedral, the beloved Gothic symbol of Paris dating to the Middle Ages, was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Its world famous spire fell. Its roof collapsed. The cause was believed to be an accident. But, seven months later, a debate swirls over how to rebuild, and how quickly.

Jeffrey Brown has our report from Paris.

It's part of Canvas, our ongoing arts and culture coverage.