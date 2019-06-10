The painstaking process of repairing a damaged cathedral

John Yang:

Washington National Cathedral has received $22 million in donations to open the Cathedral College of Faith and Culture. It focuses on topics ranging from ethics in politics to liturgical art to training clergy.

The emphasis on culture, as well as religion, is also seen in the work to repairing damage caused by a 2011 earthquake.

Jeffrey Brown visited to see what lessons there may be for the reconstruction teams at Notre Dame in Paris and what lesson those at America's second largest church may glean from the Paris rebuilding as well.

This story is part of our ongoing coverage of arts and culture, Canvas.