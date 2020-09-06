The age-old practice of ‘gleaning’ is feeding people during the pandemic

Michael Hill:

Even before the pandemic, this part of Newburgh – a city 70 miles north of New York City was categorized as a food desert according to federal data, meaning there's reduced access to fresh, affordable, fruits and vegetables.

But at this food bank, much of this produce could just as easily be found at upscale farmers markets in wealthy enclaves of places like New York City. In fact, less than 48 hours earlier, much of it was.

Getting this produce from here to emergency food distributors is the job of a complex regional distribution network that gleans – or takes excess food from farmers – and gets it to the needy.

Gleaning is a custom that dates back thousands of years, even described in the Book of Ruth in the Bible. But it's become more challenging during the pandemic, just as demand for emergency food is surging.