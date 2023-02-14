Frustration mounts, hope for finding survivors wanes as earthquake death toll tops 40,000

Amna Nawaz:

Now to the ongoing tragedy in Syria and Turkey, where the earthquake death toll topped 40,000 today.

It includes some 35,000 in Turkey, making it the country's worst disaster in a century. At the same time, a few flickers of life are still being found.

Rescuers shouted "Don't be afraid" as a teenager was pulled to safety after nearly 200 hours buried under concrete one week after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. But these stories of survival are becoming rarer by the minute.

Rescuers in Antakya, Turkey, tired and cold, are sleeping in the rubble. As hope wanes, frustration is mounting. Victims blame contractors for skirting building codes, which led to catastrophic consequences.