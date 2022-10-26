Future of Amazon rainforest at stake in Brazil’s presidential election

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
On Sunday, millions of people across Brazil will vote in the final round of its presidential election. They'll choose between right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. To many, the future of the Amazon rainforest is on the ballot. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson has the story produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
